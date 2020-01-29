Four People Put Under Observation For Coronavirus In Bengaluru

Officials said none of the passengers tested positive for the virus at the airport. (Representational)

The Karnataka Family Health and Welfare Department has put four people under observation for the coronavirus infection, an official said on Tuesday.

"We are observing four people and have quarantined 11 people till January 28 for Coronavirus," Family Health and Welfare Department's Joint Secretary, Communicable Diseases, BT Prakash Kumar, said.

From January 20 to 28, a total of 3,275 passengers underwent thermal screening at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bangalore. On Tuesday, 224 passengers were screened at the airport.

Mr Kumar said none of the passengers tested positive for the virus at the airport.

Of the 3,275 passengers screened at the airport, only three had visited China's Wuhan - the epicentre of the disease outbreak - in the last 14 days.

However, no Coronavirus case has been confirmed yet by the department, Mr Kumar said.

As many as six people have been quarantined at their residences while one patient has been discharged after being tested negative for the virus.

The deadly coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in China with 25 new fatalities reported from central Hubei province taking the death toll to 132 and the confirmed infection cases to nearly 6,000, as health experts warned that the epidemic may reach its climax in the next 10 days resulting in large-scale casualties.