BJP Demands Resignation Over Bengaluru Stampede, Siddaramaiah Responds

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has refused to resign in the face of BJP protests over the stampede in Bengaluru during a mega celebration of the local IPL franchise's maiden victory earlier this month.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time in 18 years had become an emotive issue, drawing a massive crowd of supporters to cheer for the team at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on June 4.

The unexpected turnout near a narrow entry sparked chaos that led to the stampede. Eleven supporters died, including a 14-year-old girl, with the government being accused of hasty preparation and lack of adequate planning that led to the tragedy.

The BJP had called it a "government-manufactured stampede", holding the Siddaramaiah dispensation directly responsible for the tragedy.

Responding to the charges, Siddaramaiah said no one had asked for resignations after the Kumbh Mela stampede and the recent air crash that killed 241 people.

"Did you ask for a resignation after the stampede at Kumbh Mela? Who is supposed to resign after 242 people died in the Air India crash...there were deaths in rail accidents, a bridge collapsed after construction, and 140 people died, who resigned after that?" the Chief Minister asked while speaking to reporters.

The tragedies that he referred to were the death of 30 pilgrims during a stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on January 29, the death of 241 passengers and crew members in an air crash last week, and the 2022 Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat.

Siddaramaiah clarified he was not using these as a defence, "but what moral right did these people have to demand resignation?"

His remarks came as the Karnataka unit of the BJP staged a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, demanding the resignations of Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar, and State Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Several top BJP leaders, including state chief BY Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, participated in the protest. Many were detained.

Pointing out that 13 days had passed, Mr Vijayendra said the state government has not taken any responsibility and is blaming the police. "Therefore, we demand the Siddaramaiah's resignation," he stated.

Responding to Siddaramaiah's rebuttal that deaths occurred at the Kumbh and other events across the country, he alleged the Bengaluru tragedy was due to the irresponsible behaviour of the state government. "Due to their competition, this tragedy has taken place. The sole responsibility lies with the state government, the Chief Minister, and the Deputy Chief Minister," he added.