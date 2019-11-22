Bengaluru Student Stabbed To Death During Fight At Cricket Match: Police

The accused then formed a plan to get back at Maheshwara along with his friends. (Representational)

A college student in Bengaluru was stabbed to death on Tuesday during fight which started during a cricket match near Nandini Layout, said police.

The student, Uma Maheshwara, allegedly entered into a heated exchange with his friends, which ended with Maheshwara slapping him, during a match on Tuesday.

The accused then formed a plan to get back at Maheshwara along with his friends.

The next day, they caught hold of Maheshwara and one of the boys in his group stabbed him multiple times resulting in his on the spot death while he was returning home during the night, according to the police.

A case has been registered at the Nandini layout police station and a search operation has been launched to arrest the accused.

Further probe is on.

