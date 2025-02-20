Bengaluru Heatwave: Intense Temperatures Soar Across Karnataka

Bengaluru and several regions across Karnataka are experiencing an intense heatwave as temperatures soar to above-normal levels. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather has been significantly hotter in multiple districts, particularly in the northern and southern interior regions of the state.

According to Vijay Karnataka, in Bengaluru, temperatures have risen sharply, with the maximum temperature forecast to reach around 34 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures expected to drop to 18 degrees Celsius. The heat is expected to persist with clear skies and the possibility of dense morning fog. The city has witnessed a gradual increase in temperature, with conditions becoming noticeably warmer than usual for this time of year.

The situation is even more severe in five districts of North Karnataka, including Bagalkot and Koppal. These areas have recorded temperatures that are significantly higher than the seasonal average, with maximum temperatures in the northern interior regions like Belagavi, Vijayapura, and Dharwad also exceeding normal levels. This heatwave is not limited to the interior; parts of South Karnataka, including Mysore and Davangere, have also been sweltering under high temperatures.

The weather pattern across the state shows no major changes in the next five days, with temperatures in the northern and coastal regions expected to remain 2-4 degrees Celsius above the usual norms. Meanwhile, minimum temperatures across coastal and northern districts are forecast to be 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal.

As the heatwave intensifies, it is crucial for residents to take precautions to stay hydrated and avoid excessive sun exposure. Authorities have issued advisories for the public, urging them to remain vigilant during this extreme weather event.