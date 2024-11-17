Bengaluru Businessman Found Dead Inside Burning Car, Cops Suspect Suicide

The police received an emergency call reporting a vehicle engulfed in flames.

A 42-year-old businessman was found dead in his car after it was set on fire in a remote area of Bengaluru's Muddinpalya Saturday evening, police said.

The police received an emergency call reporting a vehicle engulfed in flames. The fire brigade was promptly dispatched to the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze, but the man, identified as C Pradeep, who was inside the car, had already died due to suffocation.

Mr Pradeep, a hotel consultant by profession, had reportedly parked his Skoda car in an isolated spot before setting it alight. Investigators are now probing the circumstances surrounding the incident, with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

While the police have questioned Mr Pradeep's family and friends, they have confirmed that no suicide note was recovered from the scene. Authorities are continuing their investigation to ascertain whether there were any signs of financial or personal distress that may have contributed to his death.

