Bengaluru Boy Goes Missing From Coaching Centre, Found In Hyderabad After 3 Days

A 12-year-old boy who went missing from Bengaluru on Sunday evening was found at a metro station in Hyderabad this morning.

The two metro cities are about 570 km apart.

Parinav was seen leaving a coaching centre in Whitefield around 11 am and then at a petrol pump near Yemlur around 3 pm.

He was last spotted deboarding a bus in Bengaluru's Majestic area that evening.

His worried parents took to social media to seek help in locating their child. They initiated an online request to find their child along with a CCTV footage showing him walking across a road.

On Wednesday - after three nights since he went missing - he was found at the Namapally metro station in Hyderabad.

His parents have been informed and are on their way to Hyderabad.