Zingbus Goes Electric On Delhi-Dehradun Route; Eyeing 3,000 Electric Buses By 2030

Zingbus announced the launch of its Zingbus Plus Electric service, marking a major leap in sustainable premium intercity travel. The inaugural route, Delhi to Dehradun, reflects Zingbus's commitment to combining comfort, innovation, and environmental responsibility on a route close to the brand's legacy.

The launch addresses a critical moment in India's mobility landscape. With the government and industry driving a transition toward cleaner energy, Zingbus is stepping up to lead the way. The adoption of electric buses brings environmental benefits through CO2e reduction, energy independence by reducing petroleum reliance, and significant cost efficiencies over diesel fleets.

Zingbus Plus Electric retains all the hallmarks of the Zingbus Plus experience - premium comfort, professional crew, digital-first convenience, and proven reliability now powered by a sustainable backbone. In partnership with Jio-bp, Zingbus is building the future of intercity mobility by electrifying key routes and expanding the charging ecosystem.

Prashant Kumar, Co-founder of Zingbus, said "Electric is the future of intercity mobility in India. We aim to create the perfect operating system for the ecosystem to steadily transition into electric. Our experience with diverse fleets and operators allows us to deploy India's largest intercity electric fleet, building a sustainable and reliable future for travel."

The company's vision is bold: to deploy 3,000 electric buses by 2030 while empowering hundreds of small and medium-sized operators to transition into EVs rather than replacing them. Unlike players who build their own fleets, Zingbus acts as an enabler giving operators the medium to enter the EV space confidently. Through its platform, Zingbus provides insights on how the EV network in India works, showcases future opportunities, and guides operators step by step through the transition. By de-risking their investments and supporting them with knowledge and technology, Zingbus ensures profitable growth for its partners while strengthening the larger ecosystem in line with India's sustainability goals.

Zingbus Plus Electric

For travelers, Zingbus Plus Electric offers more than just zero-emission journeys. Every ride is designed around comfort, safety, and flexibility, from spacious seating and reliable safety protocols to flexible scheduling options. Zingbus pass users can avail this ride for just Rs 299, making it an affordable, sustainable travel choice. Customers also benefit from free travel insurance and exclusive passenger-first services, ensuring each journey is both secure and rewarding. With trained crew on board, strong ground operations, and round-the-clock customer support, Zingbus delivers a seamless travel experience that goes beyond just reaching the destination.

Each bus is built for long-range performance on a single charge, supported by optimized charging cycles to minimize downtime. The launch follows extensive trials and operational refinements to guarantee safety, reliability, and passenger comfort on every route.

This launch is just the beginning. Zingbus plans to operate 70 electric buses within the next 12 months across North and South India, steadily expanding its green mobility footprint.