Volkswagen Starts Exchange Fest And Rebrands Used Car Business

Volkswagen India has started an exchange festival to lure in new customers with great deals and discounts on its range of products. Christened as Autofest Mega Exchange Carnival will offer customers with benefits on exchanging their existing car with a Volkswagen offering. The benefits can come in the form of exchange bonus and other benefits depending on the dealerships. This offer will be valid from 3rd July to 20th July, 2024.

Apart from this, Volkswagen India has also announced a rebranding of its used car business, Das WeltAuto to Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned. The used car business offers used VW cars which are backed by the company warranty coverage to offer additional peace of mind to the buyers. The first rebranded used car showroom has been opened in Coimbatore, Chennai.

VW says it has witnessed strong growth for its certified used cars in the first half of the year and expects even better growth in the coming months. The used car business for the brand has also witnessed a ten-fold increase in the sales in the last five years. Currently, VW operates 139 touch points across the country for pre-owned cars. 36 of these stores function solely as used VW car sales outlets. It has also announced expansion plans which will be done in a phased manner by March 2025.

Currently, VW sells Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan in India. To ride the electric wave, it will also launch the ID.4 electric car in India. It will be launched via the CBU route, so expect the prices to be on the higher side.