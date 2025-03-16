TVS Apache RTX 300 Adv Design Patented, Gets All-New Powertrain

TVS showcased the RTX 300 Adv at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, in January. It has also been spied testing for the past few months now. The Apache RTX name has been already trademarked and TVS has now patented the design for the RTX 300 Adv in India. The RTX 300 Adv is reported to get a new engine setup and seeks design inspiration from the latest Apache lineups.

TVS Apache RTX 300 Adv: Design

The TVS Apache RTX 300 Adv's spied images and design patent suggests that its semi-faired body features elements like- twin LED headlamps, LED turn indicators, a muscular fuel tank, LED tail lamps, transparent windshield, split-pillion grab rails connected to a luggage rack, and an upswept-exhaust.

The RTX 300 Adv nests on a trellis frame and features a fully-adjustable upside-down front fork, and a monoshock at the rear. The images also suggest that it stands on a 19-inch front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear.

The test mules spotted previously indicate that the rider seat is much lower than the contemporary adventure bikes in the Indian market.

TVS Apache RTX 300 Adv: Features

The features of the Apache RTX 300 Adv have not been confirmed yet. However, it is expected to get switchable rear ABS, multiple ride modes, and a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and a USB-charging port.

TVS Apache RTX 300 Adv: Engine And Powertrain

TVS showcased its RT-XD4 engine platform at the 2025 MotoSoul event, and the RTX 300 will be based on the same platform. The TVS Apache RTX 300 Adv will get a 300cc-liquid-cooled engine that is capable of churning out a peak power and torque output of 35 HP and 28.5 Nm, respectively.

TVS Apache RTX 300 Adv: Rivals

The TVS Apache RTX 300 Adv will knock horns with the KTM 250 Adventure, Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX, and the Yezdi Adventure, in the Indian market.