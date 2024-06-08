Tesla India Entry Soon? PM Modi Responds To Elon Musk's Congratulatory Message

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday took to social media platform X to congratulate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third-term victory in the general election. Musk expressed his interest in working in India through this post.

Musk wrote on X, “Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world's largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India.

Responding to the post, PM Modi wrote, "Appreciate your greetings @elonmusk. The talented Indian youth, our demography, predictable policies and stable democratic polity will continue to provide the business environment for all our partners."

The welcome message created a buzz among industry experts, prompting once again Tesla's arrival in India. Musk had previously expressed keenness to meet PM Modi and discuss investment plans in India.

Tesla has been in talks with the Indian government for years now, pursuing to lower import duties on EVs. The government has been vocal about local production, announcing a 15% cut on import duties if manufacturers meet certain conditions.

Elon Musk met PM Modi in June last year in the US, expressing confidence that Tesla would enter the Indian market soon, along with Starlink.

Tesla is likely to set up its manufacturing unit in India and make large-scale investments.