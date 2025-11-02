Tata Sierra Teased Ahead Of November 25 Debut; Here's What We Know So Far

After keeping the auto enthusiasts waiting for about a year, Tata has finally released the official teaser of the much-awaited Sierra SUV. The brand first displayed the SUV at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, refreshing the legendary nameplate in India. From the teaser, it is quite clear that the Tata Sierra carries the same exterior as seen at the Expo. Also, the brand has confirmed November 25 as the official launch date of the Tata Sierra in India.

Under the hood, the Tata Sierra is expected to feature a 2.0-liter diesel engine sourced from the Tata Harrier, along with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine as options. Additionally, the brand has announced plans to launch the electric variant of the Sierra.

On the outside, the Tata Sierra looks considerably different from the legendary car from the 2000s. The new Tata Sierra gets the brand's modern design language with an all-LED lighting setup, which includes headlights and full-width lightbars both in the front and rear, along with blacked-out ORVMs, C-Pillars, flush-fitting door handles, dual-tone alloy wheels, and a shark fin antenna, among others.

Tata Sierra

The cabin features a triple-screen setup, including a digital instrument cluster for the driver, a large central infotainment touchscreen, and a dedicated display for the front passenger. Each screen measures roughly 12.3 inches and sports a sleek floating design. Enhancing the overall cabin experience are soft-touch materials, a dual-tone interior theme, and ambient lighting that extends across the front section.