Tata Nexon Must Be Safe; These SUVs Are Safer - Check List

Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV is yet another SUV offered by the brand to receive a 5-star rating at the Bharat NCAP. The electric SUV notched 31.46 out of 32 points and 45 out of 49 points for adult occupant protection (AOP) and child occupant protection (COP) respectively. The Punch EV is backed by some standard safety features, like- 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program, hill hold assist, ISOFIX and more.



The prices of the Tata Punc EV start from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV400

The Mahindra XUV400, the fully electric SUV, went through the Bharat NCAP crash test and received a 5-star rating. It scored 30.38 points out of 32 in the Adult Occupant Protection, 43 points out of a maximum of 49 in Child Occupant Protection. It also scored 14.38 points out of 16, and 16 out of 16 points in the frontal offset and side movable barrier tests, respectively.



The Mahindra XUV400 is available at a starting price of Rs 15.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Syros

The Kia Syros achieved a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP, recently. It scored 30.21 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection, 44.42 out of 49 points in Child Occupant Protection. The Level2 ADAS safety suit of the Syros gets standard features like- parking sensors, ESC, ISOFIX mounts, 360-degree camera, 6 airbags and more.



The prices of the Kia Syros start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq scored 30.88 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection, 45 out of 49 points in Child Occupant Protection, accounting for a 5-star rating by the Bharat NCAP. The Skoda's sub-4m SUV gets safety features like- multi-collision brake, hill hold control, Electronic Differential Locking System (EDS), Traction Control System (TCS), motor slip Regulation (MSR), Roll Over Protection, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and more.

The Skoda Kylaq is available at a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom).