Tata Curvv's Booking And Delivery Details Explained

Tata Motors launched the Curvv ICE (internal combustion engine) a couple of days ago at a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). If you are eyeing one for yourself, this story is for you. We will provide the details about its booking, delivery timeline, and the number of engine-gearbox options and variants on offer.

For starters, the coupe SUV from Tata might have an enticing starting price of Rs 10 lakh, which goes up to Rs 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Bear in mind, Tata Motors is yet to reveal the prices for the top-spec automatic variants. This pricing is introductory and only applicable for bookings made before October 31. Prospective buyers can book the Curvv through the official website or at brick-and-mortar stores with a minimal token amount. Tata has promised that deliveries will start from September 12 onwards.

The Tata Curvv ICE is available in six colors and four broad variants: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished. The engine options on offer include a 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit that delivers 120 hp and 170 Nm of peak torque, along with a newly introduced 1.2 T-GDI turbo petrol that's good for 125 hp and 225 Nm of peak torque. For those who love some extra torque, there's the 1.5-litre diesel engine that churns out 118 hp and 260 Nm of torque. Interestingly, all three engines come with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT.

The Tata Curvv takes on the likes of the newly launched Citroen Basalt, while also being a rival to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, VW Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq.