Suzuki Hayabusa GSX1300R Recalled In India: Know Why

Suzuki Motorcycle India has issued a recall of the Hayabusa GSX1300R due to a faulty front brake lever. Over 1,000 units of the superbike have been affected due to the recall.

Suzuki Hayabusa GSX1300R sold between April 2021 and September 2024 are part of the recall. According to the Japanese automaker the front brake lever play could loosen up, in the worst case, the lever contacts with the throttle grip and the braking distance increases.

Suzuki sold the third generation model of Hayabusa in that period. Customers can log in to Suzuki's official website and check the status of their vehicle using VIN.

The Hayabusa gets a 1340-cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four-cylinder engine, which is mated to a 6-speed transmission. The Suzuki Hayabusa GSX1300R is priced Rs 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Not the first time, earlier this year, several other Suzuki two-wheelers faced a recall. Select units of Access, Avenis and Burgman were recalled in July for faulty electrical components. Similarly, V-Storm 800 DE was recalled over rear tyre crack and deformation.

