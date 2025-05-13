Skoda Enyaq RS, Enyaq Coupe RS Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Global Launch

Skoda Auto, the Czech auto major has now revealed the Enyaq RS Facelift and its coupe sibling- the Enyaq Coupe RS, just after two months of unveiling the Enyaq Facelift. The Enyaq RS is a sportier version of the Enyaq and the brand has taken off the wraps from the facelifted iterations with a bigger battery and increased power configurations.

2025 Skoda Enyaq RS, Enyaq Coupe RS- Powertrain

The Skoda Enyaq RS Facelift has been updated with an 84 kWh battery pack, ditching the 63 kWh and the 82 kWh battery packs. The carmaker claims that the range for the facelifted version has now been boosted to deliver 562 km and 568 km for the Enyaq RS and the Enyaq Coupe RS, respectively. The power unit can be charged from null to full in just 8 hours via the 11 kW AC charger. Also, it can shoot from 10 percent to 80 percent in 26 minutes with a speed of up to 185 kW.

2025 Skoda Enyaq RS, Enyaq Coupe RS - Exterior

The facelifted avatar of the Skoda Enyaq and the Enyaq coupe RS have received sleeker design elements as compared to the earlier version. It gets sleeker LED split headlamps and a sleeker enclosed grille on the front fascia. Also, the facelifted Enyaq RS and Coupe RS feature several blacked-out elements like- Skoda badges on the window, winglets, and mirrors. It also gets bigger 20-inch tyres and 21-inch tyres as options. Skoda has added a Mamba green color to the portfolio.

2025 Skoda Enyaq RS, Enyaq Coupe RS- Interior

The 2025 Skoda Enyaq RS and the Enyaq Coupe RS get two styling themes for the customers- RS Lounge and RS Suite. The RS Lounge is designed to suit the sporty appeal of the car, while the RS Suit gives appeals a taste of minimalist design. The RS Lounge has suede microfiber upholstery, while the RS Suit has artificial leather upholstery.The functions and design have been retained from the facelifted Enyaq and Coupe models.