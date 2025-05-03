Royal Enfield Himalayan 450; Long Term Review Report 2: A Friend For All Seasons

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Long Term Review
Kolkata/Delhi: Just when I thought the Himalayan 450 could do everything comfortably, I was looking straight into a storm. No predictions of rain, the monsoon still a few months away, I was motoring my way through the Ghats of Koderma (Jharkhand-Bihar). It began to pour.
Royal Enfield Himalayan is at home on the highways. Be it the pleasant riding triangle or the grunt from the 452-cc, liquid-cooled engine, putting hours on the saddle and leaving miles behind is easy on the Himalayan. Cruising at 90-100 kmph suits the motorcycle. A healthy efficiency of over 32 kmpl can be easily achieved. Then there were highways which invited you to ride faster.
I went for a regular check-up before the journey. kept a few tools and spares in the boxes. I, thankfully, hadn't had to use any of them. Royal Enfield Himalayan has plenty working for it. A competent tourer, which you may choose without breaking the bank, Himalayan is composed on almost all kinds of tarmac, even without them. The cross-spoke, tubeless tyres have resolved the flat tyre issue. I, for a solo rider, understand very few motorcycles would be as wholesome as a Himalayan under Rs 5 lakh. It's 7,500 kilometres and 4 months later, it's time to park my ride.
It was one of those rare days of the season when the rain gods were in the mood to blow everything away. People of eastern India call it 'Kalbaisakhi'. At least 200 kilos of luggage, I was time-bound for Delhi; my destination 1,000 kilometres afar. Slow, vision restricted, and gears all wet, I continued my journey on the Himalayan. This journey, in fact, began a few weeks ago with the thought of taking a break from work.
I've been living with Royal Enfield's adventure tourer for a few months now, clocking over 3,000 kilometres. While the Himalayan is capable of filling many boots at once, my target was to double the odometer, if not more, in quick time. Delhi to Kolkata is roughly 1,500 kilometres, which takes around 30 hours on a two-wheeler. I was alone.
The idea was to explore, go off the beaten path, improvise impulsively, and enjoy the journey rather than just reaching the destination. It had packed my bag for a few weeks, and the Himalayan took all of it in its stride effortlessly. It almost behaved like a tamed elephant, ready to carry whatever you throw at it. Full-size luggage boxes, a 65-litre tail bag and a 15-litre tank bag - easy mounting points on the sub-frame, sari guard and pannier, Himalayan did gain some weight but not discomfort.
On my way out of Delhi, Yamuna and Taj expressways to Lucknow and Purvanchal expressway thereafter, I could push the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 a little harder, hovering between 105 and 115 kmph. While speed is not an issue, the vibrations are. It gets buzzy on the pegs and handlebar at higher revs and after a point, tiring. I had to stop at a local mechanic for a quick fix. Extra layers of grip on the throttle did help cut down on the vibrations.
The Himalayan requires a few accessories, especially on cross-country tours. There are always lesser-known routes -- dimly lit, beyond what Google Maps can comprehend -- it gets difficult. They slowed the Himalayan down. The LED highlights, for instance, need auxiliary light support for clear visibility. I wouldn't mind cruise control on the motorcycle either. On highways that are boring and dead straight, cruising with the help of electronic aides is a boon.
