River Indie Electric Scooter Updated; Priced At Rs 1.43 Lakh

Bengaluru-based startup River has updated its electric scooter, the Indie, which is now priced at Rs 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom). It is now Rs 18,000 pricier than before but features a few changes. The major update is the addition of a new chain drive mechanism with a single-speed gearbox, replacing the earlier belt-driven system. The River Indie was first launched in 2023 in Bengaluru. The company calls it the SUV of scooters due to its high ground clearance and rugged looks.

The company claims that the shift to the chain drive mechanism will offer lower ownership costs and better reliability to owners. The River Indie is now available in two new colours-Winter White and Storm Grey. The existing colour options include Monsoon Blue, Summer Red, and Spring Yellow.

The range remains unchanged, with the River Indie offering a true range of 110 km on a single charge, while the claimed figure is 160 km (IDC). The Indie has three riding modes: Eco, Ride, and Rush. It uses a 4 kWh battery pack, which can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 5 hours using a 750 W charger.

It also features a lockable storage space of 55 litres, comprising 12 litres in the glovebox and 43 litres under the seat. Other features include LED headlamps, 2 USB ports, a 6-inch rider display, front-set footpegs, and 14-inch wheels. It also offers forward and reverse parking features.

Aravind Mani, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of River, commented: "Since our launch in October last year, we have sold over 3,000 Indies. We've been carefully listening to customer feedback, and a lot of it has been incorporated into the new Indie. Our plan for the next two months is to launch stores in Coimbatore, Vizag, Hubli, Cochin, Belgaum, Vellore, Mysore, and Uppal. We aim to have 25 River Stores across India by March 2025."