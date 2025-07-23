Renault Triber Facelift Launched In India: Check Variant-Wise Prices

Renault has launched the facelifted version of the Triber in India. Available at a starting price of Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom), it is the most affordable MPV in the Indian market. The Renault Triber facelift retains the powertrain as offered in the outgoing model, i.e., a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder petrol engine, mated with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. It also gets retrofitted CNG engine options.

The Renault Triber facelift gets four variants, namely- Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion. Here is the variant-wise price of India's most affordable MPV.

Renault Triber Facelift: Authentic

The Renault Triber Authentic gets features like a 2nd row seat with slide, recline, fold & tumble, removable 3rd row easy fix seats, two-side airbags, curtain airbags, and more. It is available at a starting price of Rs 6,29,995 (ex-showroom).

Renault Triber Facelift Interior

Renault Triber Facelift: Evolution

The Renault Triber Evolution is equipped with features like- 20.32cm display link floating touch screen, rear camera, belongings take away reminder, independent rear AC with 2nd & 3rd row vents. The prices of the Triber Evolution start from Rs 7,24,995 (ex-showroom).

Renault Triber Facelift: Techno

The Renault Triber Techno variant is available at a starting price of Rs 7,99,995 (ex-showroom). It has a cooled centre console, roof rails with load carrying capacity up to 50 Kg, LED tail lamps, turn indicators on ORVMs, and more.

Also Read: Vinfast VF7 New Details Surface Ahead Of Launch

Renault Triber Facelift: Emotion

The Renault Triber Emotion is equipped with features like auto headlamps, cruise control, front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, and more. Also, Emotion is the only variant in the Triber lineup that gets the AMT gearbox. The prices of the Renault Triber Emotion begin from Rs 8,64,995 (ex-showroom).