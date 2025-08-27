'Triber MY22 Is Not E20-Compliant' - Owner Irked, Renault Clarifies On The Issue

The Government of India flagged off the delivery of E20 fuel in the country in 2023. With this, the government claimed that the ethanol-blended petrol would significantly benefit the country and the end user in more than one regard. However, recently, social media was flooded with discussions where car users claimed the E20 fuel usage had dropped their cars' mileage. While India has recorded the E20 fuel target about five years ahead of schedule, a few concerns need to be addressed.

Since the E20 debate gained momentum, the GOI has been trying to push the positives of the fuel. Also, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas released an official statement on X, stating- "Ethanol, being lower in energy density than petrol, results in a marginal decrease in mileage, estimated at 1-2% for four-wheelers designed for E10 and calibrated for E20, and around 3-6% in others. This marginal drop in efficiency can be further minimized through improved engine tuning and use of E20-compatible materials, which leading automobile manufacturers have already adopted.

Safety standards for E20, including corrosion inhibitors and compatible fuel system materials, are well established through BIS specifications and Automotive Industry Standards. Replacement of some rubber parts/ gaskets could be advised in certain older vehicles after prolonged use of say 20,000 to 30,000 kms. This replacement is inexpensive and easily done during regular servicing of the vehicle."

Now, we recently came across a post shared by iAnkurThakur on X. The post is a screenshot of an official email from Renault's customer care. In the mail, the brand mentions a consumer concern by stating that the Renault Triber 2022 is not E20 compliant, and the user is advised to refrain from using the fuel for the car.

Basis this incident, we reached out to Renault India to seek their response to the X post. The company responsed, "Recent queries regarding the use of E20 fuel in vehicles tested and certified for E10 have prompted the need for clarification based on concerns raised by customers. As per the then prevailing norms, E-10 was the declared fuel for the purposes of Type Approval and Production tests of the said Renault Triber (Model 2022).

To answer the specific query on E10 compliant cars, a rigorous durability testing was conducted jointly by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and ARAI, involving various fuel combinations, including the use of E20 fuel in vehicles certified for E10. The draft report of this study, shared with all OEMs (Pursuant to MoPNG letter No. P-13045(18)/19/2017-CC(E-13946)), while acknowledging that the present on-road vehicles are compatible for E20, concluded that there is no adverse impact from using E20 fuel in E10-compliant vehicles.

Based on these findings, no serious challenges have been perceived in Renault cars plying on roads using E20 fuel in E10-compliant and tested vehicles."