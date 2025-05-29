Renault Kwid EV Snapped In India Again: All About Tiago EV Rival

The growing electric vehicle market in India has a climbing growth graph, with manufacturers introducing multiple new products. The latest participant in the race is likely to be Renault with the introduction of the Kwid EV in the country. Once launched, the car will compete against rivals like Comet EV and Tiago EV. In the latest update, the Kwid EV has been spotted in India, covered in camouflage on a flatbed.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time the Kwid EV has been seen in the country. The car was spotted by an enthusiast earlier in August last year. Unlike this time, the previously spotted unit had no camouflage. This time around, the camouflage hides most of the details, revealing only the design of the taillamp. This is a Y-shaped design. Another important detail is the presence of steel wheels on the unit.

The car will likely be a rebadged version of the Dacia Spring EV sold in the international market. If launched, it will be the only electric vehicle of the brand in the country. Chances are, it will be equipped with a 26.8 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of up to 225 km on a single charge. The charge from the battery will be used by a 65 hp motor with 113 Nm peak torque.

The interior is anticipated to feature a 10-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital display, and power-operated windows for all doors. It might also include cruise control and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities to power external devices, which are relatively rare in this segment.

As of now, there is no word on when the Renault Kwid EV will launch in the country. Speculating on it, this event will likely be scheduled in 2026. Additionally, it is expected to be priced at approximately Rs 7-8 lakh ex-showroom.