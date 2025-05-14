Renault Duster's 7-Seater Sibling 'Boreal' Snapped Testing: Check Pics

It is in the news - the French carmaker - Renault, is working to launch the Duster's seven-seater sibling. Christened the Renault Boreal, it will be sold in numerous markets across the globe. The C-segment SUV will first be launched in Brazil, followed by other Latin American countries, and then in India, in 2026. Renault revealed the Boreal nameplate a month ago and now the test mule has been spotted testing in Brazil, suggesting its launch soon.

The highly camouflaged test mule of the Renault Boreal specifies a few design elements. It has a unique grille design, revised bumpers with wider air dams, and a larger brand logo. The lighting setup appears to be borrowed from the Dacia Duster, also the side profile resembles the Dacia SUV. The test vehicle was spotted carrying traditional door handles, though the production-ready model is likely to get C-pillar-mounted rear door handles.

Boreal snapped testing in Brazil

Photo Credit: carscoops

Renault has been tight-lipped about much of the details, but it is expected to carry the same cabin features and elements as the Dacia Duster. It might carry forward a 7-inch or 10-inch digital driver display and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, panoramic sunroof, and electronic parking brakes. Also, the Renault Boreal will get an updated ADAS feature list and multiple airbags in the safety suit.

The French auto major has not yet confirmed the powertrain specifications for its upcoming Boreal SUV. As it takes most of the inspiration from the Dacia Duster, it is likely to retain the same power unit from the Duster. In the European market, Dacia Duster carries a 1.2-liter three-cylinder mild hybrid, capable of churning out 128 hp and a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine, this full hybrid power unit delivers 153 hp.