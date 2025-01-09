Raymond 100 Autofest Starts On Jan 10, Over 700 Exotic Vehicles On Display

The Autofest is scheduled from January 10 to 12, 2025
Thane: In what could be the biggest-ever display of supercars and bikes, vintage cars and motorcycles and classic cars in India, the Raymond Group is set to commemorate its centenary year with the Raymond 100 Autofest. Organised by Super Car Club Garage (SCCG), the Autofest is scheduled from January 10 to 12, 2025, at JK Gram in Thane, Maharashtra.
The event will see the presence of the global racing icons, Mika Häkkinen and Narain Karthikeyan, alongside motorsport veteran Gaurav Gill. The centrepiece will be Ravi Shastri's iconic Audi 100, restored by the Super Car Club Garage (SCCG). Several eminent personalities from different walks of life are expected to come to the Raymond Autofest. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and several other Bollywood celebrities will be present at the event.
Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman and managing director of the Raymond Group, said, "The Raymond 100 Autofest is more than a showcase of automobiles. It's a celebration of passion, ingenuity and our deep connection with the community. This event encapsulates our ethos of excellence and evolution, much like the automotive world we're celebrating - a perfect ode to our remarkable 100-year journey."
At the display will be around 100 supercars, 100 vintage cars, 75 modern classics and over 400 motorcycles. The festival will also host live music performances, a flea market, interactive kid zones and food courts.
What: Raymond 100 Autofest
Where: JK Gram, Thane
When: January 10 to 12, 2025
Timing: 10 am to 8 pm
Entry fee: Nil
