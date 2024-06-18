Polestar Plans Footprint Expansion In 7 New Markets In 2025

Swedish electric car marker Polestar plans to expand its commercial footprint and retail operations across existing and seven new markets.

France is the largest volume market for electric cars in the EU after Germany and represents a significant opportunity for the company. In addition, Polestar will launch in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Thailand and Brazil via local distribution partnerships.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, says: “Expanding our retail operations with new and existing partners will enable us to reach more customers. Through these partnerships and expansion, we will capitalise on our strong brand and growing model line-up.”

Polestar plans to have a line-up of five performance EVs by 2026. Polestar 2, the electric performance fastback, was launched in 2019. Polestar 3, the SUV for the electric age, launched in late 2022. Polestar 4, the SUV coupé transformed, is launching in phases through 2023 and into 2024. Polestar 5, an electric four-door GT and Polestar 6, an electric roadster, are coming soon.