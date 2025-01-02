New Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Spied Testing Ahead Of Debut

Bajaj Auto recently started teasing the 2025 Pulsar RS200 for the Indian market. While the brand has not revealed any details, they are expected to bring some major changes in the machine. These revisions will be seen in the form of updates in the mechanics as well as feature list of the bike. Before any official announcement regarding the launch details, the spy shots of the bike have surfaced showing it undergoing tests on road. Before we dive into details, it is to be noted that the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is the only fully faired bike in the Indian manufacturer's lineup and an updated version for the machine is long overdue.

Based on the spy shots shared on social media, the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 seems to have minimal changes in terms of design. Under the camouflage, it seems to have the same dual-projector headlamp design with DRLs placed right above them making them look like eyebrows. Furthermore, the design of the fairing seems to be the same. However, there are chances that it might get slight changes.



The bike is expected to be mechanically very similar to its outgoing predecessor. With the blurred images and the camouflage it's quite difficult to make out what kind of suspension the bike is using. However, expectations are that it will get USD forks considering the fact that its cousin the Pulsar NS200 got USDs with updates. Braking setup seems to be the same as the previous version with single-discs at both ends. The brand seems to have changed the rear wheel replacing the 130-section tire using a thicker 140-section tire.

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is expected to get updates in terms of features. It will likely borrow the instrument cluster used on the Pulsar NS200, it will open doors to connectivity features and is expected to offer turn-by-turn navigation.

Powering the new Bajaj Pulsar RS200 will be the same 199.5 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. This unit is tuned to produce 24.1 bhp of power and 18.7 Nm of torque at the peak of its performance. This power is transferred to the wheel using a 6-speed transmission which gets slipper clutch.