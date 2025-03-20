MG To Launch Three New Cars In India: Cyberster To Majestor

MG Motor India is set to ace up its line-up with the premium MG Select dealerships coming in place. The carmaker took the veils of a few new vehicles at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. With these new models, the brand is aiming to put bigger numbers on its books. Interestingly, the launches of these upcoming models are slated for the second half of this year. With the new models added to the line-up, MG is trying to offer solutions to the changing needs of Indian customers who demand environment-friendly, high-performance mobility solutions. Well, wondering what are the cars we are talking about? Read on to find out.

MG Cyberster

The MG Cyberster 2025 is anticipated to steal the show in the EV domain by becoming the first all-electric two-seater roadster that merges heritage with futuristic innovation.

The MG Cyberster EV offers two variants for performance like none other :

A dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant equipped with a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that fosters 535 horsepower and 725 Nm of torque, reaching 0-100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

A rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variant with a 64 kWh battery pack producing 320 horsepower and 475 Nm of torque, well suited for everyday driving.

With a range of up to 580 km on a single charge, the Cyberster is both a performance sports car and a practical long-range electric vehicle. It is expected to compete with EV models like the Kia EV 6, BYD Seal, and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

MG M9

The MG M9 is another noticeable addition. It is a luxury electric MPV that is all set to redefine the segment. At an astounding 5,2700 mm in length and 2,000 mm in width, the electric MPV commands an eye-catching road presence.

The MG M9 is powered by a 90 kWh battery, delivering 240 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque. The EV MPV is ideal for lengthy road trips as well as city driving with a range of 430 km on a single charge. MG claims a 30% to 80% battery recharge in just 30 minutes with DC rapid charging. With a top speed of 180 km/h, the M9 proves to be a good blend of elegance and power.

MG M9 is expected to be launched in India in March 2025 with its competitive estimated price of Rs 70 Lakh. The MG M9 2025 is more than just a vehicle, it represents a significant step into the future of electric mobility. With its immaculate design, cutting-edge technologies, and powerful performance, it will revolutionize luxury electric MPVs.

MG Majestor

Along with the EVs, MG Majestor a facelifted version of its top-of-the-line SUV - Gloster, made its debut at the Auto Expo 2025. The facelifted SUV will get significant cosmetic changes on the outside, with more aggressive characteristics like split headlamps, a new front grille, and chunky skid plates. On the inside, the SUV gets a new 12.3-inch touchscreen and an instrumental cluster along with a level 2 ADAS function providing enhanced passenger safety. MG Majestor will share the same 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine churning out 216 hp and 79 Nm of torque powertrains as the MG Gloster, paired with an 8-Speed automatic transmission.

MG Select

Supporting these product launches, MG Motor India is going to launch a new premium retail network called 'MG Select.' The project will offer a unique brand experience, with the first stores set to open in 12 major cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, and Thane. 'MG Select' showrooms will have unique aesthetics and communication materials, dedicated to New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) including electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid vehicles. We gather that MG will be selling the MG Cyberster and the M9 under the MG Select for now.