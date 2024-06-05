MG Bingo Electric Hatchback Patent Filed In India With 410 km Range

MG Motor India is actively participating in the EV race. The company currently sells the Comet EV and the ZS EV in our market. It is already preparing to launch the Gloster facelift in the country soon. The automaker has also filed a design patent for a more practical mass-market electric hatchback in India - the MG Bingo. The Chinese-owned British brand's 2-door Comet EV is receiving a warm response from the audience. Thus, the MG Bingo could attract more buyers due to its increased practicality and riding on the Comet EV's wave.

MG Bingo EV: Design & Dimensions

Design-wise, the MG Bingo dons a more rounded profile than the Comet EV, which sports a rather boxy silhouette. The Bingo is based on the same GSEV platform as the Comet EV. However, the design language is very distinctive with quirky elements like the X-shaped LED DRLs, wraparound tail lamps, and a sealed-off front face. The bumper gets a slim blacked-out air dam around the chin.

The ORVMs are fixed to the doors, and the front fender gets a charging socket. Accentuating the side profile is a black cladding that runs around the wheel arches. Subtle chrome highlights further make the overall exterior design look more appealing. The Bingo electric hatchback is 3,950 mm in length, 1,708 mm in width, and 1,580 mm in height. For reference, it is making it 90 mm longer, 27 mm narrower, and 60 m taller than the Maruti Suzuki Swift.

MG Bingo EV: Interior & Equipment

The cabin on the MG Bingo reveals a neat-looking dashboard layout with parts from Comet EV's interior, like the dual-screen setup for the instrument cluster and infotainment unit. Also, the steering wheel is borrowed from the Comet EV, but the two-spoke unit blends well with the rounded theme of the exterior and interior design of the MG Bingo. As for space, the Bingo has an added advantage with an increased wheelbase and an extra pair of doors on the Bingo.

MG Bingo EV: Specs & Range

The MG Bingo electric hatchback gets two powertrain options, internationally - a 31.9 kWh battery pack delivering a range of 333 km with a 41 bhp motor and a 37.9 kWh battery pack delivering a 410 km range with a 68 bhp motor. Interestingly, the Bingo EV gets DC fast charging, which isn't available on the Comet EV.

MG Bingo EV: Launch Date, Price, & Rivals

There's no official confirmation on the launch date of the MG Bingo EV from the automaker yet. In all likelihood, MG could launch it in the country as the Citroen eC3 and Tata Tiago rival at an expected starting price of Rs. 9 lakh, ex-showroom.