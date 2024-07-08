Mercedes-Benz EQB Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 70.9 Lakh

The Mercedes-Benz EQB is now available in two variants - 250+ & 350 4Matic

Along with the Mercedes-Benz EQA, the company also launched the updated model of the EQB, with two variants on offer. The 5-seater EQB 350 4Matic is priced at Rs. 77.5 lakh while the 7-seater EQB 250+ is priced at Rs. 70.9 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, India. The EQB facelift was first launched globally in August 2023 and it makes its way to India now, 19 months after the car was first launched in the country. Presently, Mercedes-Benz offers 4 electric vehicles in India - EQA, EQB, EQE and the EQS. The company will launch two more EVs by the end of 2024 - the Maybach EQS and the electric G-Class or the G580.

Santosh Iyer, MD &CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, with the new EQB facelift

In terms of design, the EQB gets an updated front end with the signature star pattern panel along with subtle tweaks to the bumpers and a new pattern for the taillamps. The star pattern grille makes an appearance on the interior, on the dashboard and the doors get a backlit element as well. The layout of the cabin stays the same as before, with two 10.25-inch screens. Updates include the second gen MBUX system and a 710-watt Burmester audio system.

Specifications EQB 250+ EQB 350 4Matic Dimensions 4684 x 1834 x 1654 4684 x 1834 x 1654 Battery Capacity 70.5 kWh 66.5 kWh WLTP Range 464 – 535 km 397 – 447 km Rated Output 140 kW 215 kW Rated Torque 385 Nm 520 Nm Acceleration (0 – 100kmph) 8.9 seconds 6.2 seconds Top Speed (kmph) 160 kmph 160 kmph AC charging 0% to 100% @ 11 kW 7 hours 15 mins 6 hours 45 mins DC charging time 10%- 80% @ 100 kW 35 mins 32 mins Prices (ex-showroom, India) Rs. 70.9 Lakh Rs. 77.5 lakh

The EQB 350 4Matic gets a dual-motor setup and makes significantly more power and torque than the 250+ variant. Even though the top speed is the same, the 350 4Matic is over 2.5 seconds faster than the 250+ in the 0-100 kmph run. Both models get the same 70.5 kWh battery but the 350 gets a range of up to 447 km, while the 250+ gets a much higher range of up to 535 km. The EQB 250+ gets an extra 112 km of range over the previous model.

The EQB 350 4Matic comes to India for the first time, with a 5-seater configuration. The exterior gets an AMG line package while the EQB 250+ gets an electric art line package and a 7-seater configuration. With MBUX Gen 2 featuring improved voice control, augmented reality navigation and host of driving assistance systems like Distronic Active Distance Assist and Active Lane Keep Assist, the EQB 350 and the 250+ offer more or less the same set of features.

In terms of rivals, the EQB is the only model to get a 7-seater configuration in the luxury EV space and sits above the EQA in terms of positioning. The 5-seater variant goes up against the likes of the BMW iX1, Volvo C40 Recharge and the Kia EV6.