Mercedes-Benz EQA India Launch; Details Revealed

The details of the Mercedes-Benz EQA are out

The Mercedes-Benz EQA will be launched in India on July 8, 2024. It is the most affordable, compact electric vehicle in Mercedes' India line-up and our review drops on the same day as well. But before the prices are announced, here are a few details that you should know about the EV. To begin with, the EQA is built on the same platform as the current GLA and while the EQA was launched globally three years ago but comes to India only now.

It will be launched in India in a single fully loaded model - EQA 250+ and is expected to be priced between Rs. 65 lakh to Rs. 70 lakh. The EV is a front wheel drive (FWD) unit and doesn't get Mercedes-Benz's 4Matic technology. There's a 70.5 kWh battery, which offers a WLTP range of 560 km. Expect a real-world range of 450-460 km.

The max power output is around 140 kW and the peak torque output is 385 Nm. The car does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 8.6 seconds and has a top speed of 160 kmph. The battery can be charged fully in a little over seven hours with an 11 kW wall charger and takes just 30 minutes to charge from 10-80 per cent with a 100 kW DC fast-charger. There are four drive modes - Individual, Comfort, Sport and Eco.

The cabin gets a mild refresh with fabric made from recycled PET bottles. Then you get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7 airbags, with a knee airbag for the driver, driver assistance systems, Mercedes Pre-Safe, second gen MBUX, car-to-X connectivity, 64 colour ambient lighting, head-up display, flat-bottomed steering and much more.

The car will be launched in seven colour options including two Manufaktur paint options - Mountain Grey Magno and Patagonia Red. The other colours are - Spectral Blue, Polar White, High-Tech Silver, Cosmos Black and Mountain Grey.

The Mercedes-Benz EQA goes up against the likes of BMW iX1, Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Volvo C40 Recharge.