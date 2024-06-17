Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Limited Edition Looks Stunning In Gold: See Pictures

Mercedes-AMG has revealed an exclusive edition of SL 63 4MATIC+, limited to 100 units. The Kalahari gold magno colour is a key feature of the SL 63 Manufaktur Golden Coast inside and out.

The matte-black 21-inch AMG forged wheels feature a 10 twin-spoke design and offer a subtle colour contrast, with the rims and hub caps also finished in Manufaktur kalahari gold magno. Black brake callipers with white AMG logos highlight the vehicle's special status. The interior trim matches the exterior paintwork.

The standard equipment includes the AMG Night Package Exterior, AMG Night Package Exterior II and AMG Aerodynamic Package. Details in high-gloss black include the front splitter, A-Wing trim, exterior mirror casings, sill cladding trim and rear-skirt inlays. Furthermore, the double tailpipe fairings, grille-panel fins, model badge and the Mercedes star on the rear are all finished in black chrome.

The Aerodynamic Package encompasses additional flics on the wheel arches and air intakes in the front skirt, additional flics on the side air outlets in the rear skirt and a diffuser panel. All elements are painted in high-gloss black.

The standard-fit AMG Performance seats are upholstered in black Nappa leather with elegant diamond quilting and golden topstitching. The multi-contour seat function and seat cooling provide added comfort on long journeys. The AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather is likewise individualised with golden topstitching.

This also applies to the deep-pile foot mats featuring the AMG logo, black leather edging and golden topstitching. The trim element on the front-seat backrest is painted in Manufaktur Kalahari gold, too. The finishing touch is the exclusive “Manufaktur Golden Coast” edition badge on the centre console.

The exclusive limited edition of 100 is based on the SL 63 4MATIC+ with the 430 kW (585 hp) 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine and fully variable all-wheel drive.

