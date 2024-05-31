Maruti Swift Vs Tata Punch: Which One Should You Buy?

The new Maruti Swift is priced between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom) which is in the same ballpark as the Tata Punch (Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.20 lakh). One is a hatchback while the other is a micro-SUV but the pricing is quite similar. So, if you were eyeing a new car under Rs 10 lakh, which one should be your pick?

Maruti Swift Vs Tata Punch: Dimensions

Aspects (in mm) Length Width Height Wheelbase Boot Space Ground Clearance Maruti Suzuki Swift 3860 1735 1520 2450 265 163 Tata Punch 3827 1742 1615 2445 366 187



The Swift is longer and has a better wheelbase than the Punch. The Tata is wider, taller and offers better boot space and ground clearance than the Swift.

Maruti Swift Vs Tata Punch: Powertrain

Engine Power Torque Gearbox Fuel Efficiency Maruti Suzuki Swift 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol 81hp 111.7Nm 5 MT/AMT 24.8 kmpl Tata Punch 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol 87.8hp 115 Nm 5 MT/AMT 20.09 kmpl



Both the cars run a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder setup but the Swift's unit is more refined than the Tata which should help improve the driving experience. The Swift is down on power and torque but it offers better fuel economy than the Punch. We must also understand that the Swift is lighter than the Punch so there won't be much difference in performance.

Maruti Swift Vs Tata Punch: Features

Maruti Suzuki Swift Tata Punch LED headlamps

LED tail lights

Climate control

Cruise control

Climate control

60:40 split seats

9-inch touchscreen

Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless charger Halogen cornering projector headlamps

Puddle lamps

Rain sensing wipers

Sunroof

7-inch screen

Wired CarPlay/ Android Auto



The Swift being a newer product has a lot of new-age convenience features like a bigger touchscreen, wireless operation for Android Auto/ CarPlay, and charging. However, the Punch has a sunroof, puddle lamps and rain-sensing wipers.

Maruti Swift Vs Tata Punch: Safety

Maruti Suzuki Swift Tata Punch Safety rating: Not tested

6 airbags

Rear centre 3-point seat belt

ISOFIX anchors

Hill hold control

Electronic stability control

Brake assist

Rear camera with parking sensors Safety rating: 5 Stars (Global NCAP)

2 airbags

ISOFIX anchors

Brake assist

Electronic stability control

Rear camera with parking sensors



The Swift hasn't been crash-tested but has 6 airbags, and electronic stability control as standard. The Punch received a 5-star rating at the Global NCAP according to the older norms. It gets fewer airbags but has useful features like electronic stability control and brake assist.