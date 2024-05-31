Maruti Swift Vs Tata Punch: Which One Should You Buy?

The new Maruti Swift is priced between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom) which is in the same ballpark as the Tata Punch (Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.20 lakh). One is a hatchback while the other is a micro-SUV but the pricing is quite similar. So, if you were eyeing a new car under Rs 10 lakh, which one should be your pick?
Maruti Swift Vs Tata Punch: Dimensions
|Aspects (in mm)
Length
Width
Height
Wheelbase
Boot Space
Ground Clearance
Maruti Suzuki Swift
3860
1735
1520
2450
265
163
Tata Punch
3827
1742
1615
2445
366
187
The Swift is longer and has a better wheelbase than the Punch. The Tata is wider, taller and offers better boot space and ground clearance than the Swift.
Maruti Swift Vs Tata Punch: Powertrain
Engine
Power
Torque
Gearbox
Fuel Efficiency
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol
81hp
111.7Nm
5 MT/AMT
24.8 kmpl
Tata Punch
1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol
87.8hp
115 Nm
5 MT/AMT
20.09 kmpl
Both the cars run a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder setup but the Swift's unit is more refined than the Tata which should help improve the driving experience. The Swift is down on power and torque but it offers better fuel economy than the Punch. We must also understand that the Swift is lighter than the Punch so there won't be much difference in performance.
Maruti Swift Vs Tata Punch: Features
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Tata Punch
- LED headlamps
- LED tail lights
- Climate control
- Cruise control
- Climate control
- 60:40 split seats
- 9-inch touchscreen
- Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto
- Wireless charger
- Halogen cornering projector headlamps
- Puddle lamps
- Rain sensing wipers
- Sunroof
- 7-inch screen
- Wired CarPlay/ Android Auto
The Swift being a newer product has a lot of new-age convenience features like a bigger touchscreen, wireless operation for Android Auto/ CarPlay, and charging. However, the Punch has a sunroof, puddle lamps and rain-sensing wipers.
Maruti Swift Vs Tata Punch: Safety
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Tata Punch
- Safety rating: Not tested
- 6 airbags
- Rear centre 3-point seat belt
- ISOFIX anchors
- Hill hold control
- Electronic stability control
- Brake assist
- Rear camera with parking sensors
- Safety rating: 5 Stars (Global NCAP)
- 2 airbags
- ISOFIX anchors
- Brake assist
- Electronic stability control
- Rear camera with parking sensors
The Swift hasn't been crash-tested but has 6 airbags, and electronic stability control as standard. The Punch received a 5-star rating at the Global NCAP according to the older norms. It gets fewer airbags but has useful features like electronic stability control and brake assist.