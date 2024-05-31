Maruti Swift Vs Tata Punch: Which One Should You Buy?

Their segments might be different but the prices overlap significantly

The new Maruti Swift is priced between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom) which is in the same ballpark as the Tata Punch (Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.20 lakh). One is a hatchback while the other is a micro-SUV but the pricing is quite similar. So, if you were eyeing a new car under Rs 10 lakh, which one should be your pick?

Maruti Swift Vs Tata Punch: Dimensions

Aspects (in mm)

Length

Width

Height

Wheelbase

Boot Space

Ground Clearance

Maruti Suzuki Swift

3860

1735

1520

2450

265

163

Tata Punch

3827

1742

1615

2445

366

187


The Swift is longer and has a better wheelbase than the Punch. The Tata is wider, taller and offers better boot space and ground clearance than the Swift.

Maruti Swift Vs Tata Punch: Powertrain

Engine

Power

Torque

Gearbox

Fuel Efficiency

Maruti Suzuki Swift

1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol

81hp

111.7Nm

5 MT/AMT

24.8 kmpl

Tata Punch

1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol

87.8hp

115 Nm

5 MT/AMT

20.09 kmpl


Both the cars run a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder setup but the Swift's unit is more refined than the Tata which should help improve the driving experience. The Swift is down on power and torque but it offers better fuel economy than the Punch. We must also understand that the Swift is lighter than the Punch so there won't be much difference in performance. 

Maruti Swift Vs Tata Punch: Features

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Tata Punch

  • LED headlamps
  • LED tail lights
  • Climate control
  • Cruise control
  • Climate control
  • 60:40 split seats 
  • 9-inch touchscreen 
  • Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Wireless charger 
  • Halogen cornering projector headlamps
  • Puddle lamps 
  • Rain sensing wipers 
  • Sunroof 
  • 7-inch screen
  • Wired CarPlay/ Android Auto


The Swift being a newer product has a lot of new-age convenience features like a bigger touchscreen, wireless operation for Android Auto/ CarPlay, and charging. However, the Punch has a sunroof, puddle lamps and rain-sensing wipers. 

Maruti Swift Vs Tata Punch: Safety 

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Tata Punch

  • Safety rating: Not tested
  • 6 airbags
  • Rear centre 3-point seat belt
  • ISOFIX anchors
  • Hill hold control
  • Electronic stability control
  • Brake assist
  • Rear camera with parking sensors
  • Safety rating: 5 Stars (Global NCAP)
  • 2 airbags
  • ISOFIX anchors
  • Brake assist
  • Electronic stability control
  • Rear camera with parking sensors


The Swift hasn't been crash-tested but has 6 airbags, and electronic stability control as standard. The Punch received a 5-star rating at the Global NCAP according to the older norms. It gets fewer airbags but has useful features like electronic stability control and brake assist.

