Maruti Suzuki Victoris Bags 5-Star Safety Rating: Pics

Maruti Suzuki recently took the wraps off the all-new midsize SUV- Maruti Suzuki Victoris. To be sold through the Arena lineup, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is positioned over the Brezza. The made-in-India SUV underwent the Bharat NCAP crash test, securing 5 stars. Now, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris has been tested by the Global NCAP, where it bagged 5 stars again.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris - Global NCAP Safety Rating

The Global NCAP crash test revealed that during the front impact test, the Victoris offered good protection to the driver's and passenger's head and neck. The driver's chest showed adequate protection, while the passenger's chest showed good protection. The driver's and passenger's knees showed good protection. The footwell area was rated as stable. The bodyshell was rated as stable, and it is capable of withstanding further loadings.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris - Front Impact

During the side impact test, the Victoris offered strong protection for the head, abdomen, and pelvis, while chest protection was rated as adequate. These evaluations contribute to the overall Adult Occupant Protection score, where the Victoris earned an impressive 33.72 out of 34 points.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Rivalling Volkswagen Taigun Snapped Testing Yet Again

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris scored 41 points out of 49 in the Child Occupant Protection. The crash test revealed that in the frontal and side impact tests, the SUV offered full protection, crediting it with a 24 out of 24 score in dynamic testing and a 12 out of 12 in the CRS installation.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris - Side Impact

Maruti Suzuki Victoris - Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

On the Bharat NCAP test bed, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris secured 31.66 out of 32 points for adult occupant safety and 43.00 out of 49 points for child safety. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the SUV scored 15.66 points out of 16, while the side movable deformable barrier test resulted in a perfect 16 out of 16 points.