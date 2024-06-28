Maruti Suzuki Swift Celebrates 3 Million Sales Milestone: Here's A Look At Its Journey

A few days ago, the country's largest carmaker - Maruti Suzuki, introduced the fourth-generation model of the Swift. The company has now announced the achievement of 3 million sales of the Swift in India, making it an average of 17 units daily. The brand's first-ever premium hatchback has been on sale in our market since May 2005, through a total of 4 generations. It is loved for its chic-styling, peppy powerplant, easy-on-pocket nature, and predictable handling. The hatchback has registered over 6.5 million sales worldwide, with India being its largest market.

Watch: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Review - Still The Ultimate Compact Hatch?

Commenting on the momentous occasion, Mr Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The Swift has been more than just a car to the millions who have owned it - it has been a symbol of fun, freedom and exhilaration. With each new generation, the Swift has continued to raise the bar, offering cutting-edge technology, contemporary style, and that unmistakable 'Swift DNA' which continues to captivate customers. This accomplishment fills us with immense gratitude, and we are thankful to all Swift owners across the country."

Also Read - 2024 Nissan X-Trail India Launch Soon: Here's What You Should Expect

First-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift

Launched in 2005, the Swift was inspired by the iconic Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle. It certainly was ahead of its time and came equipped with segment-first features such as climate control, airbags and anti-lock braking system (ABS). The powerplant was a G13 1.3L 4-cylinder motor that was extremely rev-happy. At a later stage, a 1.3L Fiat-sourced diesel engine was added to the list, which shot up Swift's sales to new heights.

Second-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift

Five years after its inception in India, the 2nd-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched in the country in 2010. The design was evolutionary, and the Swift became more spacious than the model it replaced. The highlight was the all-new K12 1.2L 4-cylinder NA petrol engine. Besides, it continued with the 1.3L oil burner. The transmission on offer remained a 5-speed MT only.

Third-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift

Fast forward to 2018, the third-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift makes its entry into the Indian market. The design took an evolutionary upgrade but is unmistakably Swift. Also, it marked the use of the Heartect platform, making it lighter and more agile. It continued with the same engine options, but the choice of AMT was offered for both petrol and diesel engines. The third-gen Swift received a mid-cycle update with the petrol engine receiving a power bump of 7 Hp, totalling a peak power output of 90 Hp.

Fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift

In its fourth generation today, the Swift continues with its legacy of winning customers with its sporty design, nimble handling, VFM character, and capable motor. This time around, it uses an all-new Z-series 1.2L 3-pot petrol motor that develops a rated output of 82 PS and 112 Nm. Transmission choices include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. Moreover, the Swift now comes equipped with an array of standard safety features such as 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder, ESP, hill-hold assist and more. It is now priced from Rs 6.49 lakh, ex-showroom.