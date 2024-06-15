Maruti Suzuki Sold 1.8 Million CNG Vehicles Till Date, Leads Charge With 74% Market Share

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Friday said it commands a 74.1% market share in the CNG segment and targets higher volumes in this fiscal year.

Maruti Suzuki began selling factory-fitted CNG vehicles in 2010 and currently has 13 models in the portfolio offering bi-fuel as an option. The manufacturer has sold over 1.8 million units of CNG vehicles in India till date.

Maruti Suzuki's range of S-CNG technology-powered vehicles includes the following models: Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Dzire, Ertiga, Brezza, Eeco, Baleno, Fronx, XL6, Grand Vitara and Super Carry.

MSIL said its S-CNG vehicles deliver safety, performance, durability, and high fuel efficiency. S-CNG vehicles come with dual inter-dependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an Intelligent Injection System to provide an air-fuel ratio that ensures superior performance and fuel efficiency.

The S-CNG system offers enhanced safety with stainless steel pipes and joints to avoid corrosion and leakage in the entire CNG structure. Integrated Wire Harnesses are used to eliminate short-circuiting and a Microswitch ensures the vehicle does not start during CNG fuel-filling process.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has launched a new campaign, 'Run On What You Love' to encourage consumers to embrace a more sustainable and fulfilling driving experience.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We believe CNG cars are no longer just about functionality; they are about enjoying the journey, embracing adventures, and pursuing passions. Through this campaign, we aim to inspire a new generation of drivers to explore the endless possibilities that S-CNG vehicles offer.”