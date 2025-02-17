Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gets 6 Airbags As Standard; Now Safer Than Nexon?

Maruti Suzuki has been working on making its products safer. Recently, Maruti Suzuki had added a few safety features to the Celerio. Now following it hot on heels is the Maruti Suzuk, which gets a few tweaks to its safety kit. The safety enhancements in the Maruti Suzuki Brezza include six airbags as a standard safety fitment, along with adjustable rear seat headrest, and a 60:40 split rear seat.
2025 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Engine And Powertrain
The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has the same, 1.5L naturally-aspirated petrol engine that works in conjunction with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission system. The engine is capable of producing a max power and torque output of 103 Hp and 137 Nm, respectively.
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza also has a CNG variant, and in this order, the engine generates 88 Hp of peak power and 121.5 Nm of max torque.
Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9E, BE 6 Turn Out Blockbusters, Closing Day 1 With 30,179 Orders
2025 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Features
The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has features like - a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, six-speaker audio system, heads-up display, keyless entry, automatic headlamps, 360-degree camera, electronic stability control for improved handling, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, etc.
Apart from these features the Maruti Suzuki Brezza now gets six airbags as a standard feature, across all variants. Also, the lower variants now get a rear center armrest with cup holders, shoulder height adjustable front seat belts, and a three-point rear center seatbelt.
2025 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Price And Rivals
After the upgrades in the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the prices have been revised and the sub-4m SUV is now available between Rs 8.69 lakh- Rs 12.21 lakh (ex-showroom). The Brezza rivals the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and more.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world