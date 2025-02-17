Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gets 6 Airbags As Standard; Now Safer Than Nexon?

Maruti Suzuki has been working on making its products safer. Recently, Maruti Suzuki had added a few safety features to the Celerio. Now following it hot on heels is the Maruti Suzuk, which gets a few tweaks to its safety kit. The safety enhancements in the Maruti Suzuki Brezza include six airbags as a standard safety fitment, along with adjustable rear seat headrest, and a 60:40 split rear seat.

2025 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Engine And Powertrain

The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has the same, 1.5L naturally-aspirated petrol engine that works in conjunction with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission system. The engine is capable of producing a max power and torque output of 103 Hp and 137 Nm, respectively.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza also has a CNG variant, and in this order, the engine generates 88 Hp of peak power and 121.5 Nm of max torque.



2025 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Features

The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has features like - a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, six-speaker audio system, heads-up display, keyless entry, automatic headlamps, 360-degree camera, electronic stability control for improved handling, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, etc.

Apart from these features the Maruti Suzuki Brezza now gets six airbags as a standard feature, across all variants. Also, the lower variants now get a rear center armrest with cup holders, shoulder height adjustable front seat belts, and a three-point rear center seatbelt.



2025 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Price And Rivals

After the upgrades in the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the prices have been revised and the sub-4m SUV is now available between Rs 8.69 lakh- Rs 12.21 lakh (ex-showroom). The Brezza rivals the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and more.