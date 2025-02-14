Mahindra XEV 9E, BE 6 Turn Out Blockbusters, Closing Day 1 With 30,179 Orders

Mahindra's Electric Origin SUVs - the XEV 9e and BE 6, have collectively registered ba ooking value of Rs 8,472 crores (at ex-showroom price) on the first day of opening. The SUVs have secured 30,179 bookings. This is noteworthy considering that the total electric passenger vehicle sales in India was about 1 Lakh units for the calendar year 2024. The Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9E electric SUVs are priced from Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 21.90 lakh, respectively. Also, bookings for the XEV 9e and BE 6 remain open across select authorized Mahindra dealerships nationwide and on the official Mahindra website.
This strong demand underscores the confidence customers have in Mahindra's UNLIMIT India vision - delivering innovative, world-class electric SUVs that offer a distinctive blend of luxury, performance, and technology. The Made-in-India, For-the-World XEV 9e and BE 6 have attracted significant attention since their unveiling on November 26, 2024, signalling a robust market appetite for premium electric SUVs.
Top-End Variant Tops ChartsThe split between the XEV 9e and BE 6 is 56% and 44%, respectively. The top-end Pack Three, featuring a 79 kWh battery, accounted for 73% of the total bookings across both brands. This response indicates strong customer enthusiasm for Mahindra's next-generation electric SUVs and reflects the growing demand for premium EVs in India.
Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9E Delivery ScheduleDeliveries will begin in latter part of March 2025, in the following phased schedule, as shared earlier:
- Pack Three - From Mid-March 2025
- Pack Three Select - From June 2025
- Pack Two - From July 2025
- Pack One Above - From August 2025
- Pack One - From August 2025
Mahindra BE 6 Variant-Wise Price List
- Pack One (59 kWh): Rs 18.90 lakh
- Pack One Above (59 kWh): Rs 20.50 lakh
- Pack Two (59 kWh): Rs 21.90 lakh
- Pack Three Select (59 kWh): Rs 24.50 lakh
- Pack Three (79 kWh): Rs 26.90 lakh
Mahindra XEV 9e Variant-Wise Price List
- Pack One (59 kWh): Rs 21.90 lakh
- Pack One Above (59 kWh): NA
- Pack Two (59 kWh): Rs 24.90 lakh
- Pack Three Select (59 kWh): Rs 27.90 lakh
- Pack Three (79 kWh): Rs 30.50 lakh
Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9E Charger CostThe company will be charging a premium for AC wall box chargers. The 7.2 kW AC charger is priced at Rs 50,000 and the 11.2 kW AC charger at Rs 75,000.
