Mahindra XEV 9E, BE 6 Turn Out Blockbusters, Closing Day 1 With 30,179 Orders

Mahindra's Electric Origin SUVs - the XEV 9e and BE 6, have collectively registered ba ooking value of Rs 8,472 crores (at ex-showroom price) on the first day of opening. The SUVs have secured 30,179 bookings. This is noteworthy considering that the total electric passenger vehicle sales in India was about 1 Lakh units for the calendar year 2024. The Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9E electric SUVs are priced from Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 21.90 lakh, respectively. Also, bookings for the XEV 9e and BE 6 remain open across select authorized Mahindra dealerships nationwide and on the official Mahindra website.The split between the XEV 9e and BE 6 is 56% and 44%, respectively. The top-end Pack Three, featuring a 79 kWh battery, accounted for 73% of the total bookings across both brands. This response indicates strong customer enthusiasm for Mahindra's next-generation electric SUVs and reflects the growing demand for premium EVs in India.This strong demand underscores the confidence customers have in Mahindra's UNLIMIT India vision - delivering innovative, world-class electric SUVs that offer a distinctive blend of luxury, performance, and technology. The Made-in-India, For-the-World XEV 9e and BE 6 have attracted significant attention since their unveiling on November 26, 2024, signalling a robust market appetite for premium electric SUVs.Deliveries will begin in latter part of March 2025, in the following phased schedule, as shared earlier:Mahindra remains committed to providing a smooth and transparent delivery experience. Customers will receive their tentative delivery timelines within the next three weeks through regular updates.The company will be charging a premium for AC wall box chargers. The 7.2 kW AC charger is priced at Rs 50,000 and the 11.2 kW AC charger at Rs 75,000.