Maruti Jimny, Grand Vitara Getting Discounts of Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Grand Vitara are currently on sale with hefty discounts. The company is extending offers of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the Jimny's top-spec Alpha trim, while the Grand Vitara's strong-hybrid variants get up to Rs 1.2 lakh off. The company sells the Jimny in two trims - Zeta and Alpha. The lower-spec Zeta, on the other hand, is on sale with a cash discount of Rs 50,000.

As for the Grand Vitara, the mild-hybrid variants get up to Rs 64,000 off for Delta, Zeta, and Alpha trims. The CNG version of the Grand Vitara also gets a small discount of Rs 14,000. Buying the base-spec Grand Vitara this month, however, will help you save Rs 34,000. These benefits are on offer till the end of this month.

Watch: Day Out With Jimny, Thar, G Wagon, Hilux and Rubicon | NDTV Auto Off-Road Day

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Specs

Talking of specs, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5L 4-cylinder NA petrol motor that belts out a peak power output of 105 PS and 134 Nm. There are two transmission options on offer - 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT. The 5-door off-roader also comes with a low-ratio transfer case with solid axles on both ends

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Spec

The Grand Vitara is on sale with two powertrain choices - 1.5L K-series mild-hybrid petrol and 1.5L strong-hybrid. The former is available in both FWD and AWD layouts, while it also gets the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. The latter, however, comes in an FWD format only but delivers a claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl.