Mahindra XEV 9E, BE 6 Bookings Finally Open, Dealer Dispatch Started Last Month

Mahindra has finally started taking bookings for the XEV 9E and the BE 6. The miraculous event commenced today. The Indian UV giant started the production of these SUVs much earlier and managed to dispatch a total of 1,837 units from its Chakan-based plant to dealers last month. However, the individual dispatch figures of these SUVs is still not known.

Mahindra BE 6: Price And Delivery

Mahindra offers two battery pack options for the BE 6- 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The smaller battery pack option delivers a max power and torque output of 231 Hp and 380 Nm, respectively. The bigger battery delivers a max power of 286 HP and 380 Nm of torque.



The Mahindra BE 6 Pack One (59 kWh) is priced at Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and delivery starts in August. The Pack One Above (59 kWh) is available at a price tag of Rs 20.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and delivery starts from August 2025. The Pack Two (59 kWh) and the Pack Three Select are priced at Rs 21.90 (ex-showroom) and Rs 24.50 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively and deliveries commence in July and June 2025, respectively. The Pack Three variant (79 kWh) is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 26.90 lakh, and the delivery starts in mid-March.



Mahindra XEV 9E: Price And Delivery

The Mahindra XEV 9E gets the same battery pack options as that of the BE 6. The Mahindra XEV 9E Pack One (59 kWh) has a price tag of Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and delivery commences from August 2025. The Pack Two (59 kWh) variant of the XEV 9E is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 24.90 lakh, and delivery starts in July 2025. Mahindra is set to deliver the Pack Three Select (59 kWh) variant in June 2025 at an ex-showroom price of Rs 27.90 lakh. The Mahindra XEV 9E Pack Three (79 kWh) is priced at Rs 30.50 lakh, and delivery commences from mid-March.