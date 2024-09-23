Mahindra Thar VIN 0001 Auctioned For Rs 1.31 Crore - Check Details

Mahindra Thar Roxx is enjoying a strong buzz on the internet. Recently, the company announced the auction of the first-ever production unit of the Thar Roxx with the VIN 0001. The company revealed that the raised funds will be utilized for charity. The brand has now confirmed the completion of the auction for a winning bid of Rs 1.31 crore. In the year 2020, the automaker auctioned the first-ever unit of the second-gen Thar, and it received a winning bid of Rs 1.11 crore. The VIN 0001 of the Roxx is a top-spec AX7 L diesel 4x4 trim, and it even gets VIN 0001 insignia with Anand Mahindra's signature.

The Thar Roxx is launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV's bookings will start from October, while the deliveries will commence from Dussehra. Also, Mahindra will start offering test drives of the vehicle from next month onwards. Currently, the availability of a 4x4 drivetrain is limited to just a diesel powertrain only.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Engine & Transmission

The Thar Roxx is on sale with two engine choices - 2.0-litre TGDi petrol and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The diesel engine can also be had in manual or automatic and of course 4x4 as well. The petrol mill, on the other hand, cannot be bought with a 4x4 drivetrain but offers both manual and automatic transmission choices.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Dimensions

The Mahindra Thar Roxx measures 4,428 mm in length, 1,870 mm in width, and 1,923 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,850 mm, while the front and rear wheel track measures 1,580 mm. A 57L fuel tank is used on the Thar, and it gets a 447L boot space. The approach, breakover, and departure angle are 41.7 degrees, 36.1 degrees, and 23.9 degrees, respectively. It also boasts of a 650 mm water-wading depth.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Colour Options

The carmaker is extending a total of seven colour options for the Thar Roxx - Stealth Black, Tango Red, Everest White, Deep Forest, Nebula, Battleship Grey, and Burnt Sienna. All of these paint schemes are paired with a black-painted roof.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Features

Talking of features, the Thar Roxx comes equipped with a 60:40 rear split, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment unit, powered seats, two sunroof options, connected car tech, Level-2 ADAS, acoustic glasses, 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, 360-degree parking camera, and more. It even gets offroad aids - namely crawl control, intelliturn assist, and selectable terrain control modes.