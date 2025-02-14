India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. has announced the launch of an all-new MY25 Kawasaki Versys 1100, an adventure-touring motorcycle. The MY25 Versys 1100 builds upon Kawasaki's adventure-touring platform, featuring an upgraded 1,099cc in-line four-cylinder engine. The motorcycle will rival the likes of the Honda Africa Twin, BMW R1250GS and more. Interestingly, the prices of the Versys 1100 come down by a lakh, in comparison to the model it replaces, showcasing Kawasaki's commitment to sell this motorcycle.

MY25 Kawasaki Versys 1100: Engine And Powertrain

The Kawasaki Versys 1100 gets a 1099 cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke in-line four-cylinder DOHC engine that works in conjunction with the 6-speed gearbox. It is capable of delivering a max power and torque output of 135 Hp and 112 Nm, respectively.

MY25 Kawasaki Versys 1100: Built And Design

The all-new Kawasaki Versys 1100 has an aluminum twin frame that holds the frame beams just above the engine, giving it a narrow design. The narrow tank helps riders to get a better grip with the knees while encountering uneven terrain, cutting through a sudden uninvited trespasser and more. The suspension duty is performed by 43 mm inverted fork with rebound damping (right-side) and spring preload adjustability, at the front and Horizontal Backlink, gas-charged rear shock with rebound damping adjustability and remote spring preload adjustability, at the rear.



The aluminum twin frame holds the frame beams just above the engine, giving it a narrow design

MY25 Kawasaki Versys 1100: Features

The Kawasaki Versys 1100 gets an adjustable windshield, 12V DC socket, LCD instrument cluster with negative display. It also has traction control with four modes as option, two power mode options, quick shifter, cornering management system, intelligent anti-lock brake system and more.

MY25 Kawasaki Versys 1100: Price

The All New MY25 Versys 1100 price will start at Rs 12,90,000/-(Ex-Showroom). Deliveries will commence from the end of Feb 2025.