Jaguar E-Type Restomod Keeps 'Vintage Excellence' Alive

Restomods often end up drawing criticism because of supererogatory changes to iconic models. Going against the pattern, the Jaguar E-Type restomod concept is being showered with praise. Even though it is based on a model, called "the most beautiful car ever made" by Enzo Ferrari, the tinkering has made the silhouette even better. Behind the commendable job is Ian Callum, the person who was at the helm of Jaguar's design department between 1999 and 2019, and has multiple models under his belt, like the Jaguar F-Type, Aston Martin DB9, and more.

The Jaguar E-Type restomod, a creation of Callum Designs, is still a sketch. However, chances are the 3D render might soon step into the real world. Created as a part of Callum's "Portfolio Project," the design shares the space with the off-road SUV called the Grampian. This line of projects is likely to have more models in the near future.

Revered by many enthusiasts, Callum has left some parts of the E-Type untouched. It still retains its flowing lines, creating the iconic profile and proportions that spelled perfection for many. Taking a closer look reveals changes like the elimination of all chrome elements, bumper, and door handles have been replaced to sit flush. The shape of the headlight retains the shape, but is fitted with time-adapted LED light. Rear lights, however, are now slightly lower. Taking the front seat on the list of most striking changes are the wheels with a large aero-disc design.

On the inside, the Jaguar E-Type restomod concept brings its A-game with retro charm. It consists of a wooden steering wheel with an analog dial. Camouflaged well in this cabin is a transparent digital display taking the place of the center of the dashboard, forming the bridge between the occupant and the modern tech functionality of the car. Going with the overall theme is a manual shifter placed in the center.

The technical specs of the restomod have not been revealed yet. However, the presence of exhaust pipes at the rear end suggests that it is not an electric vehicle. Speculators suggest it will have a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine used by Jaguar for the F-type.