India To Be EV Export Hub; Focus On SUVs: Toshihiro Suzuki

Suzuki Motor Corporation aims to regain its 50 per cent market share in India with a multifold strategy around electric and hybrid vehicles, SUVs and compact cars. The Japanese automaker unveiled the e-Vitara and e-Access at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation addressed the media gathering and shared the company's roadmap and product strategy.



Target 50% Market Share: Toshihiro Suzuki emphasises on the brand's target of regaining the market share with newer SUV models. "Our priority is to regain the 50 per cent market share. We are committed to bringing in new products to excite the market, actively increasing our portfolio with special emphasis on SUVs"



Maruti Suzuki's market share has sharply dropped in the last few years. The Japanese automaker held 41% market share in 2024, down from 52% in 2024.



By 2030, the company expects to approach customers with a multi-fuel strategy with a sizable mix of gasoline, CNG, EVs and hybrids. Suzuki hopes the small car demand will revive, calling it a 'bread-and-butter' segment. Production and Exports: The automaker aims to manufacture 4 million units annually and its upcoming plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana is likely to contribute 1 million units once operational. Suzuki said India's production expertise and economy of scale will be pivotal in exporting products and making 'India a global EV export hub'.



The company exported 3.26 lakh units in 2024, registering an annual growth of 121 per cent. Suzuki said the company is exporting 'Made-in-India' Fronx to over 70 countries. The e-Vitara will also be exported to Japan, Europe and other markets from India, Suzuki added. Suzuki At The Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki unveiled the e Vitara at the Expo, which will be available in two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The e Vitara is a grounds-up electric vehicle and will be exported to several global markets. Its India launch is expected later this year. The company also showcased the Fronx Turbo Concept, Grand Vitara Adventure Concept, Jimny Conqueror Concept, Swift Champion Concept and Brezza Powerplay Concept. Suzuki Motorcycles launched the new Access 125 at the Expo, alongside the unveiling of e-Access.

