Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition Launched At Rs 10.14 lakh: Here's What's New

Hyundai Motor India Limited launched the Venue Adventure Edition on Monday at Rs 10,14,700 (ex-showroom) with a host of new features. The Adventure Edition is available with select trims of naturally-aspirated petrol and turbo-petrol variants.

Kappa 1.2L MPi petrol with manual transmission - S(O)+ trim at Rs 10,14,700

Kappa 1.2L MPi petrol with manual transmission - SX at Rs 11,21,200

Kappa 1.0L GDi petrol with dual-clutch transmission - SX(O) at Rs 13,38,000

(All prices are ex-showroom)

The Venue Adventure Edition on the outside gets rugged door cladding, red front brake callipers, black-painted alloy wheels and black skid plates. Venue Adventure Edition will be offered in four monotone colours - Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and three dual-tone colours - Ranger Khaki with black roof, Atlas White with black roof, Titan Grey with black roof.

On the inside, the Venue Adventure Edition sports black interiors with light sage green colored inserts, adventure edition seats, a dashcam with dual camera, sporty metal pedals, 3D mats and adventure emblem.

Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “We are thrilled to offer our customers the Venue Adventure Edition - an SUV that not only meets their everyday needs but also empowers them to explore new horizons. The Venue Adventure Edition is designed for those who crave excitement and seek to push the boundaries. With our strong SUV portfolio, we are democratizing the Hyundai SUV life for one and all. With the Venue Adventure Edition, we hope to kindle the spirit of adventure and wanderlust, exceeding the aspirations of our customers and fueling their lifestyle goals.”

