Hyundai Inaugrates 3 New Dealerships In India With GDIS 2.0 Philosophy, More To Follow Suit

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), has inaugurated three new dealer showrooms in Pune, Maharashtra in line with Hyundai Motor Company's Global Dealership Space Identity (GDSI) 2.0 guidelines. The brand claims that the new Global Dealership Space Identity 2.0 is an amalgam of Modernity, Experience, Comfort, and Technology. The new theme further reinforces the idea of offering a digitally advanced, friendly and comfortable environment to customers at HMIL dealer showrooms. At a steady pace, the company will soon revamp other Hyundai showrooms to follow the GDIS 2.0 theme.

The GDSI 2.0 concept includes several key features aimed at enhancing the customer experience including:

A unique, distinct, and cozy welcome space for customers entering the showroom to make them feel extra special.

A private and centrally located consultation space for personalized interactions will provide customers privacy during their purchase discussions.

An exclusive zone for experiencing themed cars will allow customers to explore and engage with vehicles, offering a distinct and captivating way to discover the latest innovations and designs by Hyundai.

Customized product experiences through a state-of-the-art 3D configurator will enable customers to electronically personalize their favourite Hyundai vehicle to mix and match accessories as per their own taste.

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), said, "We at HMIL, are proud to be able to provide global standards of dealership experience to our customers. Aligned with our Global vision of 'Progress for Humanity', the Global Dealership Space Identity 2.0, represents HMIL's commitment to bring forth a valuable customer experience with the integration of technology and innovative practices. We are confident these new dealerships will create a lasting relationship with our customers and set new benchmarks in the automotive retail space."

Expressing his thoughts, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), said, "We are thrilled to unveil three new dealer showrooms in Pune today with GDSI 2.0 guidelines. This innovative showroom concept reflects our understanding of customer needs and our dedication to exceeding their expectations. The new GDSI 2.0 showrooms will enhance transparency and delight customers with an exciting purchase experience, seamlessly from the digital space to physical showrooms. We further aim to upgrade more Hyundai showrooms to GDSI 2.0 brand identity as we move forward. We are confident that the new dealerships will further enhance customer engagement with our brand and our products."