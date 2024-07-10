Hyundai Exter Knight Edition Launched At Rs 8.38 Lakh: Know What's Different

Hyundai Motor India Limited on Wednesday launched the Knight edition of its micro-SUV Exter, starting at Rs 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai Exter completed a year in the Indian market and has sold over 93,000 units to date.

The Hyundai Exter Knight is based on SX & SX(O) Connect trims. The Knight edition is around Rs 15,000 more expensive than the regular trim lines. The changes in the Exter Knight edition are largely cosmetic. It is available in a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine with a choice of 5-speed manual and automated manual transmission (AMT).

Hyundai Exter Knight is available in five monotone and two dual-tone colour options including – Starry Night, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black (new), Shadow Grey (new), Ranger Khaki with abyss black roof and Shadow Grey with abyss black roof (new). On the exterior, Exter Knight gets red accents on the front bumper and rear tailgate, and red front brake callipers. The look is further accentuated, thanks to black front and rear skid plates and black-painted side sill garnish. The Hyundai logo and Exter emblem are also finished in black. The range-topping SX(O) connect trim rides on all-black, 15-inch alloy wheels.

In line with the dark exterior, the cabin is finished in black interiors with red accents and stitching. Also exclusive to the Exter Knight edition are red footwell lighting, black satin interior door handles and steering, metal scuff plate, and floor mat with red stitching. The Knight emblem also finds space in multiple places inside-out.

“The Hyundai Exter has received a positive customer response with over 93,000 units sold to date. Leveraging the popularity of black colour among SUV customers, the Hyundai Exter Knight mirrors the changing aspirations of customers,” said Tarun Garg, COO, HMIL on the launch of the Hyundai Exter Knight.