Hyundai Creta Flex Fuel On Display At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Steps Towards Energy Security

Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited and Mr. Tarun Garg, whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited were at the unveiling of the Creta Flex Fuel at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Creta Flex Fuel prototype version at the event has the ability to function from E0 to E100 fuel; it indicates that the car will be operating in 100 per cent petrol as well as 100 per cent Ethanol.

Hyundai Creta Flex Fuel will bring together the vision of the Government of India towards sustainable development with less dependency on non-renewable sources of power generation. It will help the GOI to attain the goal of less oil imports, attain energy security and boost the rural economy in the country. Ethanol powered vehicles reduce net carbon footprints, provide good power, and torque delivery and are also expected to be more economical for the mass consumers and commuters, provided the government supports the infrastructure.

Hyundai Creta Flex Fuel, as displayed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 has no changes on the exterior. It is expected to get the same engine configurations as in the latest versions of Hyundai i10 and Hyundai Verna, that is - 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine, which can measure power output of about 118 bhp and a torque output of about 172 Nm. However, the engine is tuned to incorporate the Ethanol fuel with no mix petrol.