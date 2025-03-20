Hyundai Always Around Service Campaign Launched; Free Check-ups, Discount Coupons

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced the 2025 edition of the 'Hyundai Always Around' campaign. The campaign offers convenience to existing customers by offering free check-ups and discount coupons for the service of their Hyundai vehicles. This customer-centric initiative also aims to enhance the overall ownership experience and connect with first-time buyers or prospects looking to upgrade and exchange their existing vehicles. This one-day nationwide customer outreach program is scheduled for Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Commenting on this unique customer-centric initiative, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer - HMIL, said, "At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we are committed to being there for our customers at every mile, every turn. The 'Hyundai Always Around' campaign reflects our dedication to reliability and customer-first approach, while providing cutting-edge smart mobility solutions and a cohesive ownership experience. The 2025 edition of this day-long camp scheduled for March 23, 2025, Sunday, reaffirms our constant endeavor to create unique experiences for our customers. Over the years, 'Hyundai Always Around' campaign has emerged as a sought-after program in the automotive industry, providing our customers and prospects with an opportunity to experience Hyundai's unmatched Sales, Service and Pre-Owned Car Sales offerings all under one roof, close to their location."



Under the campaign, Hyundai Technicians will be advising the customers on upcoming service requirements, customized for their Hyundai vehicles post a complimentary 18-point check-up. Various engagement activities have also been curated wherein the customers stand a chance to win- 20% Off on Accessories, 50% Off on Wheel alignment and balancing ,30% Off on Interior cleaning and exterior enrichment, 20% Off on Mechanical labor, 10% Off on Anti-rust coating, Free Dry wash service Customers and prospects can also get their existing car evaluated, test drive their favorite Hyundai vehicles and book a new Hyundai vehicle.

Hyundai rolled out its March offers where customers can avail benefits up to Rs 55,000 (including cash & exchange benefits) on purchase of a new Hyundai vehicle. Also, an additional scrappage bonus of Rs 5,000 is being offered to customers till the end of March 2025.