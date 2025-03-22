Hero XPulse 210 Review; Bigger Engine, Bolder Motorcycle

It's been a while in coming but today we are riding the Hero XPulse 210, a successor of what is arguably one of the most popular off-road biased motorcycles in India, the XPulse 200. It was already quite capable but where it did lack was its performance on long-distance road trips. With a slightly bigger engine and more output on the XPulse 210, Hero aims to have it rectified. How much of an upgrade is it really? Does the 210 feel better on the highway and off the road? We tell you all of that and more in this review.

Hero XPulse 210: Changes in Design

At first glances, not much seems to change in terms of design, but a closer look reveals quite a few differences in the way the motorcycle looks. The LED projector headlight is a new unit and the body panels on are different too. The fuel tank on the 210 is completely new. The seat is a different as well and so is the exhaust. Plus, the top-spec model of the XPulse 210 gets a bronze engine cover, which adds to that premium touch.

Hero XPulse 210: Ergonomics

The seat height on the 210 is 830 mm and it weighs in at 170 kg for the top-spec Pro variant. The weight goes up by 9 kg. The seat itself is comfy, with upright ergonomics and even the standing up position feels natural because it moves forward by 50 mm. The ground clearance on the 210 is 230 mm.

Hero XPulse 210: Feature Updates

The XPulse 210 gets a significant update in terms of features. To start off with, the Pro variant of the motorcycle gets a new 4.2-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The readouts are nice and crisp and are visible even in harsh sun. The motorcycle also gets three ABS modes - road, off-road and rally, with the option to switch off ABS on the rear wheel. The quality and finish on the motorcycle seem better than the older XPulse.

Hero XPulse 210: Engine & Chassis

Under the skin, the XPulse 210 is a completely new motorcycle from the ground up. So, the semi dual-cradle frame is new and more robust. The engine is the highlight of course. It is the same as the one used on the Hero Karizma XMR 210 and now displaces 210 cc with the power output going up to 24.26 hp at 9,250 rpm. The peak torque output is 20.7 Nm coming in at 7,250 rpm. Compared to the XPulse 200 4V, the power and torque output go up by 5 hp and 2.5 Nm roughly. Also, the bike now gets a 6-speed gearbox instead of the earlier 5-speed unit. The XPulse 210 gets a 41 mm telescopic fork up front with 210 mm of travel while the rear gets an adjustable monoshock with 205 mm of travel. For stopping power, the bike gets a 276 mm petal disc and at the rear is a 220 mm disc.

Hero XPulse 210: On-Road Performance

There is a significant improvement in the way the XPulse 210 delivers power. There's more of it to begin with. While the initial grunt right down at the bottom end is still lacking, there's a wave of torque on offer in the mid-range and even at the top end to an extent. The motor builds speed quicker than before and now if you want to go on road trips, the 210 will be a little more enjoyable and you will reach your destination faster. The motorcycle can comfortably cruise at 85-95 kmph but if you go beyond double-digit speeds, you will feel the buzz. There is more juice in the engine to get you out of a tricky situation, if need be.

Hero XPulse 210: Ride & Handling

The XPulse 210 feels light and agile on the move, despite gaining 9 kg over the previous model. It will gobble up the broken, traffic laden roads with consummate ease. Chuck it into a corner and the motorcycle is more than up for it. The dual-sport Eurogrip tyres do a decent job on and off the road. The suspension is the highlight on the new 210, with it soaking up all sorts of undulations with little to no effort. In fact, if you were to ride this motorcycle daily, you would actually look to take that dreaded shortcut riddled with potholes and bumps with a thought.

Hero XPulse 210: Off-Road Performance

With a big step-up in all departments, the Hero XPulse 210 now becomes a better off-road machine too. Despite the increase in power and torque, the motorcycle remains beginner-friendly yet offers that extra performance which was lacking in the XPulse 200 4V. While it may not do a power-slide yet, the XPulse 210 now offers more confidence while taking on the rough.

It doesn't shy away from jumps, steep inclines, boulders, or getting its feet wet over mucky terrain. This is a motorcycle that makes you want to ride off-road more, because of confidence it offers the rider and that's just a big tick on the performance checklist.

We need to mention the progressive suspension linkage on the motorcycle, which softens up on shorter strokes to smoothen out your ride but stiffens up on longer strokes and offers that extra stability while going over a big rock or upon landing from a jump. It is one of those simply clever yet supremely underrated features that surprise you pleasantly.

Hero XPulse 210: Pricing and Rivals

The base variant of the XPulse 210 is priced at Rs. 1.76 lakh while the Pro variant is priced at Rs. 1.86 lakh. The Pro variant gets a taller windscreen, a luggage plate, knuckle guards and a TFT screen. The Pro is also a couple of kg heavier than the base variant. Overall, it is around Rs. 24,000 more than the XPulse 200. The Kawasaki KLX 230 comes closest to being a rival but it is significantly more expensive at Rs. 3.3 lakh.

Hero XPulse 210: Verdict

The Hero XPulse 210 is definitely an upgrade over the older 200 4V, with better performance and more features. The off-road capability on the motorcycle is quite decent too, although if you want something hardcore you might want to wait for the Rally version, which we are told will be launched soon. Nonetheless, the XPulse 210 is a definite consideration if you want a do-it-all motorcycle under Rs. 2 lakh.