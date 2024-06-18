Here's What Is New In 2024 Isuzu MU-X: Coming To India?

Isuzu Motors Limited introduced an upgraded MU-X model in Thailand earlier this month, and subsequently plans to launch it in over 60 countries and regions around the world.

This marks the first major product upgrade (facelift) since a full model change in 2020. The upgrade features a “Bold and Dynamic” exterior design with a top-of-the-line “RS” designation.

The front face, aluminium wheels, and lamps have been redesigned. New air curtains are incorporated into the front bumper. MU-X features black elements across its exterior design and an exclusive emblem on the front grille. Ambient lighting and foot lamps have been added to the interior. The instrument panel, seats, and door trim have also been redesigned.

Other new features include a surround view monitor system and a 7-inch TFT LCD display on the instrument panel. Advanced safety features that utilise a next-generation stereo camera have been added. A-DAS features include braking for collision mitigation and reverse braking assist. In cold temperatures, it automatically warms the windshield around the camera lens to prevent fogging.

The global variant of Isuzu MU-X is powered by a 3-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The engine makes 190 PS and 450 Nm. Isuzu continues to sell the previous generation MU-X in India and there is no official announcement on the arrival update of the new generation here.