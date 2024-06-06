Fourth Generation BMW 1 Series Revealed Globally, Goes On Sale In October

German luxury car manufacturer BMW on Wednesday revealed the fourth generation 1 Series globally, which will go on sale by October 2024. Available in multiple powertrain options, BMW says the dimensions, safety and agility of the 1 Series have been improved.

A long bonnet, a passenger cell set well back, a dynamically flowing roofline and a powerful rear end underline the sporty stance of the latest generation. The exterior length has increased by 42 millimetres to 4,361 millimetres, while the wheelbase is 2,670 millimetres. The vehicle width is 1,800 millimetres, while the height has increased by 25 millimetres to 1,459 millimetres.

Up front, the 1 Series gets a typically wide, forward-leaning BMW radiator grille with vertical and diagonal bars. Adaptive LED headlights with glare-free matrix high beam, cornering light function and blue accents are optionally available. The standard BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line includes a graphic element with the number 1 on the C-pillar. A long roof spoiler and side air deflectors emphasise the stretched silhouette. The body paintwork is available in two solid paintwork finishes and seven metallic finishes.

M Package:

At the top of the model range is the BMW M135 xDrive is powered by a 300 hp, four-cylinder engine, featuring an Adaptive M Chassis with sport steering and intelligent all-wheel drive as standard. The M135 xDrive accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds.

An M Technology Package with specific suspension components, stiffness and lightweight measures, an M Compound brake system and 19-inch forged light-alloy wheels is available exclusively for the BMW M135 xDrive. An M Sport Package Pro and model-specific BMW M Performance Parts are also available for all variants of the new BMW 1 Series.

Engine options:

The three-cylinder petrol engine of the new BMW 120 and the four-cylinder diesel engine of the new BMW 120d are combined with 48-volt mild hybrid technology, which enhances both their efficiency and their spontaneous power delivery. All of the drive units transmit their power to a 7-speed Steptronic transmission with dual clutch as standard.

With a maximum power output of 170 hp, the drive system of the new BMW 120 accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.8 seconds. The new BMW 120d generates a power output of 163 hp and accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds. The BMW 118d, also powered by a four-cylinder diesel engine, delivers 150 hp with an acceleration of 8.3 seconds.

Mechanical upgrades:

The agility, steering precision and cornering dynamics of the new BMW 1 Series benefit from the increased rigidity of the body structure and the chassis connection. Advanced chassis technology includes optimised kinematics, highly preloaded anti-roll bar mounts and new shock absorber technology. The caster of the front wheels has been increased by 20 per cent, ensuring particularly stable directional stability and optimised steering feedback.

In addition to the directly controlled wheel slip limitation, the new BMW 1 Series also features an integrated braking system and 17-inch light-alloy wheels (BMW M135 xDrive: 18-inch) as standard. The optional M Sport Package includes the Adaptive M Chassis, which lowers the vehicle by up to 8 millimetres, sport steering and 18-inch light-alloy wheels. Up to 19-inch light-alloy wheels and an M sport brake system are also available as optional equipment.

Safety equipment:

Standard features include the driving assistant with front collision warning, lane departure warning, exit warning and traffic sign recognition, as well as the parking assistant with reversing assistant. Highlights of the optional range include steering and lane control assist, automatic speed limit assist and route guidance when using active cruise control with stop-and-go function. Parking assistant professional is also available for the new BMW 120 and the new BMW 120d, allowing parking and manoeuvring to be controlled by a smartphone.

Feature revisions:

The new BMW 1 Series features the latest version of BMW iDrive with QuickSelect. The new home screen shows function icons vertically arranged on the same level. It is based on the BMW Operating System 9. Remote software upgrades allow new and improved vehicle functions to be integrated into the vehicle over the air.

Markets:

The new model generation will also be produced at the BMW Group plant in Leipzig. The company's prime markets for the 1 Series are Europe, primarily Germany, and Japan. The BMW 1 Series was available in India between 2013 and 2017.