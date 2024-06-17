Fiat Reveals Grande Panda Globally, To Be Available As Hybrid, Electric

Stellantis-backed Fiat has unveiled the Grande Panda, which is inspired by the 1980s Panda, a compact family model vehicle designed for the needs of customers worldwide. The Grande Panda will arrive in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and will be available in both electric and hybrid versions.

The new Fiat Grande Panda is the first model of the new global line-up based on a multi-energy platform, as Fiat starts its transition from local-based production to a worldwide offer through a common global platform.

Fiat says the Grande Panda, a B-segment vehicle under 4 meters in length, is perfect for urban mobility with clean lines, well-organized space and compact volume. The Grande Panda is the first new product in the family and will be followed by the launch of a new vehicle every year until 2027.

Olivier Francois, Fiat CEO and Stellantis Global CMO, stated, “Designed in Turin, Italy by our Centro Stile, Fiat's new creation embodies its forerunner's values. This compact car is based on a global platform, giving the brand the opportunity to expand its global reach. With the Grande Panda, Fiat now begins its transition to global common platforms that cover all regions of the world, passing on the resulting benefits to its customers worldwide.”

The new Fiat Grande Panda comes with a special exterior look; a subtle combination of structured lines and soft and bold surfaces that emphasise the robust wheel arches. The compact family mover comes with bright body colours, which will include yellow.